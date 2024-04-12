Short Interest in Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Grows By 76.9%

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,400 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the March 15th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,714.0 days.

TMTNF remained flat at $97.02 on Friday. 15,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of $76.18 and a 1-year high of $97.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average of $85.70.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Thursday.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

