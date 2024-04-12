Short Interest in Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Grows By 100.0%

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Trans-Lux Price Performance
Shares of TNLX remained flat at $0.75 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. Trans-Lux has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.95.
Trans-Lux Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trans-Lux
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Trans-Lux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans-Lux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.