Short Interest in Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Grows By 100.0%

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Trans-Lux Price Performance

Shares of TNLX remained flat at $0.75 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. Trans-Lux has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.95.

Trans-Lux Company Profile

Trans-Lux Corporation designs and manufactures digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment is involved in the lease and maintenance of indoor and outdoor digital product signage.

