Short Interest in Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Rises By 190.0%

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 190.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Volt Carbon Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TORVF remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.08.

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc operates as a junior resource company in Canada. It operates through two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds mineral rights in various molybdenum properties in British Columbia and a graphite property in Quebec. It also focuses on the scientific study and technology applications for air classifier and battery development.

