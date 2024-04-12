Short Interest in Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Rises By 190.0%

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 190.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Volt Carbon Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TORVF remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.08.
About Volt Carbon Technologies
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Volt Carbon Technologies
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Volt Carbon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Carbon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.