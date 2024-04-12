Short Interest in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Drops By 28.6%

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 657,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 19.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOW traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,107. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. The firm has a market cap of $303.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.38.

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 41.90%. The firm had revenue of $168.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.13 million. Research analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

