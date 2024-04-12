Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the March 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sify Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIFY. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sify Technologies by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 509,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 255,050 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 148,127 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sify Technologies by 386.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 89,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sify Technologies by 342.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIFY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. 59,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,043. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $3.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SIFY

About Sify Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.