SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial lessened its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLG. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.89. 550,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $55.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -33.00%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

