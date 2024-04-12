Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.12

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Southern Empire Resources Stock Up 27.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$7.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.27.

About Southern Empire Resources

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. The company has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Oro Cruz Property located in the Cargo Muchacho mountains of Imperial County, southeast California; option to acquire 100% interest in Pedro Gold Project covering an area of 1,788 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; option to acquire 100% interest in the VLM Project located in northwestern México; and option to acquire 100% interest in the Centauro Gold Project located in Chihuahua, Mexico, as well as acquires the La Loma Gold Project located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

