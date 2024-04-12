SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,844 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $18,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,069,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,739,369. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.48 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

