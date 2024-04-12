Steem (STEEM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $54.93 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $132.62 million and $54.93 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,969.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.88 or 0.00789534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.38 or 0.00127464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00043553 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.70 or 0.00184662 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00036398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00117158 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 459,634,110 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

