STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Shares Sold by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management cut its position in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,153 shares during the quarter. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned about 45.40% of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF worth $18,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.09. 10,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,878. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56.

Get STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF alerts:

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2346 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.