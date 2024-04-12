StockNews.com Lowers National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) to Sell

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NBHC. TheStreet downgraded National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get National Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on National Bank

National Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NBHC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.19. 86,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,496. National Bank has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.81.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $107.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.96 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of National Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $17,537,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Bank by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,054,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 350,353 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in National Bank by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,665,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,088,000 after purchasing an additional 298,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Bank by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after acquiring an additional 251,747 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in National Bank by 1,015.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 235,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 214,174 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.