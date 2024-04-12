StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Shares Down 3.4%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 15,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68.

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.0021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

