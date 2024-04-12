Stratis Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $134,827.29 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $134,827.29 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0922 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.55 or 0.04813874 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00058595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00020693 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011909 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.