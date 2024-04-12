Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 467,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,277,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Summit Therapeutics news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 83.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 374.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,762,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917,788 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,014,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,309,000 after buying an additional 919,307 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 154,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 146.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 1,743.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,675 shares in the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.