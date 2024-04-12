TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Shares Up 1%

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €12.23 ($13.29) and last traded at €12.11 ($13.16). 365,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 416,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.99 ($13.03).

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is €11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

