Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Short Interest Up 82.5% in March

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the March 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Tenet Fintech Group Price Performance

Tenet Fintech Group stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 23,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,967. Tenet Fintech Group has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members.

