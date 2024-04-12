Terra (LUNA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $485.87 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. Terra has a market cap of $485.87 million and approximately $90.46 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000877 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000603 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 710,686,837 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

