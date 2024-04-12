TerraClassicUSD (USTC) One Day Volume Tops $17.50 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $172.64 million and $17.50 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00057869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00020531 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008484 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00013922 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001147 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,963,134,434 coins and its circulating supply is 8,951,651,101 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.