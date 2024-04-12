Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 788.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.6% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tesla by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,717,000 after buying an additional 18,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.7% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 728,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $182,352,000 after buying an additional 25,943 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,464,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,137,195. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $545.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.17 and a 200-day moving average of $215.21.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

