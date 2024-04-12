The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Lessened by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management decreased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 430.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,749,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,301. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.08.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

