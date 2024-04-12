The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for 2.4% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $29,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after buying an additional 47,658 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Progressive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Bensler LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 1.2 %

PGR traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.68. 3,322,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $212.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.25.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

