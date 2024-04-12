Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Third Point Investors Limited (LON:TPOU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.75 ($0.29). 7,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 49,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.65 ($0.29).

Third Point Investors Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.39, a current ratio of 13.81 and a quick ratio of 20.13.

About Third Point Investors

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Third Point LLC. The fund invests its entire corpus in Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 TR USD. The fund was formed on July 20, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

