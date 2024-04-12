TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Short Interest Update

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 115.8% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

TomTom Stock Performance

Shares of TMOAY stock remained flat at $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. TomTom has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53.

Get TomTom alerts:

About TomTom

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.