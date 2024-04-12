TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Short Interest Update

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 115.8% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
TomTom Stock Performance
Shares of TMOAY stock remained flat at $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. TomTom has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53.
About TomTom
