Toncoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.65 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $6.34 or 0.00009547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $21.65 billion and approximately $749.48 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011609 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00016484 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,307.99 or 0.99844718 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001227 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00100769 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,105,187,011 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,105,164,269.398892 with 3,470,729,585.191212 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.22789418 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 274 active market(s) with $658,997,265.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

