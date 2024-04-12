Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Up 102.1% in March

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 102.1% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Total Energy Services Stock Performance
TOTZF stock remained flat at $7.85 on Friday. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59.
About Total Energy Services
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Total Energy Services
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.