Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Up 102.1% in March

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 102.1% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

TOTZF stock remained flat at $7.85 on Friday. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

