Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Update

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Trend Micro Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMICY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.68. Trend Micro has a 1-year low of $36.63 and a 1-year high of $58.80.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $439.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Trend Micro will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.