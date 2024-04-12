Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Short Interest Update

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Stock Performance

TKHVY stock remained flat at $84.87 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.46. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.19.

About Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector; catering and ground service fuel services; software system maintenance and information technology consulting services.

