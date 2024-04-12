Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Short Interest Update

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Stock Performance
TKHVY stock remained flat at $84.87 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.46. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.19.
