Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Trading Up 1.4%

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.01 and last traded at $71.85. Approximately 156,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 502,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.83.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.72.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.7685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 807.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 27,332 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,400,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

