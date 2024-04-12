Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Trading Up 1.4%

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.01 and last traded at $71.85. Approximately 156,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 502,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.83.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.72.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.7685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.73.
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.
