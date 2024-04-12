Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.94. The company had a trading volume of 578,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,501. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.42 and a 200-day moving average of $226.11. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.