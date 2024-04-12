Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 4.6% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,969. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2019 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.