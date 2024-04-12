Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Vicor Trading Down 3.2 %

VICR stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.58. The stock had a trading volume of 153,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,535. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.53. Vicor has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $98.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.70.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Vicor had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $73,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,924.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vicor news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $98,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,924.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,999 shares of company stock worth $184,990. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vicor by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vicor by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

