Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management reduced its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Vistra makes up about 1.7% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397 in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VST traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.73. 4,248,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,010,363. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $75.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

