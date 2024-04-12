Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Up 155.0% in March

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 155.0% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.45. 27,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,515. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $10.59.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

