Vulcan Forged PYR Price Reaches $5.01 on Major Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $5.01 or 0.00007555 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $140.88 million and approximately $13.63 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009572 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011662 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00016623 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,422.36 or 1.00093599 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001233 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00010921 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 6.26035456 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $5,543,908.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

