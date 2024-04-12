Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.13. 677,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.81. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $173.02.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.69.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

