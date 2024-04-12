WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $577.89 million. WD-40 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.300 EPS.

WD-40 Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $241.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.27. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $172.97 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.26%.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman bought 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $272.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WD-40

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $285,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 27.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after acquiring an additional 70,598 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Articles

