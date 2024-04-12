Westchester Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,402 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 0.6% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,008 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,971,000 after buying an additional 673,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,158,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $16.32. 15,133,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,102,477. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

