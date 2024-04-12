Westwood Management Corp IL Reduces Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Westwood Management Corp IL reduced its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,643 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 22,998 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 0.8% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1,254.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $916,693,000 after buying an additional 3,226,512 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $401,215,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,196,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $675,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total transaction of $4,491,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,958,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,100,241.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total transaction of $4,491,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,958,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,100,241.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 907,375 shares of company stock valued at $262,519,346 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce stock traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,778,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,724. The company has a market cap of $285.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.37. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.45 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.77.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

