Worldcoin (WLD) Price Hits $5.21 on Major Exchanges

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 19.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. Worldcoin has a market cap of $961.25 million and approximately $528.14 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for about $5.21 or 0.00007852 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Worldcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,486,013 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 183,525,670.16140366 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 6.48616868 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $237,165,113.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Worldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Worldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.