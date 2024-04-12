Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,773 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock remained flat at $218.20 during midday trading on Friday. 2,322,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,767. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $231.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.45.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. American Express’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.62.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

