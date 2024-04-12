Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $271,000 Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,244 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $112,365,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $109,092,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 84.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,668,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $92,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $86.28. 2,226,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,189. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

