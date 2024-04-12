Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $5.61 Million Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 201.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,777 shares during the period. Celsius makes up approximately 2.0% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Celsius by 761.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after buying an additional 167,977 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 396.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 21,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 16,841 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celsius alerts:

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,094,783 shares of company stock worth $62,679,671. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CELH traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.72. 3,220,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,805,936. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 102.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.86. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.50.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CELH shares. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Celsius

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.