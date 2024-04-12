Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGOL. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,802,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,773,000 after buying an additional 5,447,741 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,803,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,781,000 after buying an additional 239,682 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,024,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,565,000 after buying an additional 216,008 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,861,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after buying an additional 65,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,464,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOL traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,768,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $23.24.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.