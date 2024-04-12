Xcel Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,011 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for about 2.2% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,665,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 61.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after buying an additional 3,404,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 52,320,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,435,180. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.