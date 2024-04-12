Xcel Wealth Management LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after buying an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $788,518,000 after buying an additional 1,198,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $823,446,000 after buying an additional 992,193 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.97.

Netflix Trading Down 0.9 %

NFLX traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $622.83. 2,957,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,280,803. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $600.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.62 and a 52-week high of $639.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total value of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total value of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,284,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

