Xcel Wealth Management LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 3.2 %

DD traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.80. 3,193,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,094. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.15.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

