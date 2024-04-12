Xcel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,165 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period. RH accounts for 9.7% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $27,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $1,043,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $480,000. Long Walk Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $23,318,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $10,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RH traded down $11.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.35. 894,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,250. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.84. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.50 million. RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

RH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on RH from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RH

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,086.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.