Xcel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 65 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,052,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 220,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,297,000 after acquiring an additional 576,067 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $529,389,000 after buying an additional 71,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

LNG stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.69. 1,875,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cheniere Energy

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.