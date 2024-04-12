Xcel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 31,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS traded down $2.78 on Friday, reaching $101.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,095,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,889. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.96 and its 200 day moving average is $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

