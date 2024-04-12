Xcel Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,323 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,339,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,066. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.38.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

